Dollar hits 7.5-month high above 145 yen line on strong U.S. data

The U.S. dollar briefly rose to a seven-and-a-half-month high above the 145 yen line Friday morning in Tokyo after fewer-than-expected U.S. jobless claims fueled speculation about prolonged interest rate hikes. The yen hit its lowest level against the dollar since November, with the latest revision of U.S. first-quarter gross domestic product also stronger than projected. Tokyo stocks were lower in the morning amid caution on the last trading day of the quarter, with investors awaiting key U.S. inflation data due out later in the day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 175.15 points, or 0...