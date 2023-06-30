IAEA chief to visit Japan ahead of treated Fukushima water release

Newsfrom Japan

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency will visit Japan on Tuesday to assess the country’s plan to release treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in the summer, the government said.

During his four-day stay, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi will inspect the nuclear facility, which was devastated by a massive earthquake and ensuing tsunami in March 2011, the Foreign Ministry said Friday.

Grossi is also expected to meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to hand over a final safety assessment of the plan to discharge the water, which has b...