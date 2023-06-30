Dollar hits 7.5-month high above 145 yen line on strong U.S. data

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. dollar briefly rose to a seven-and-a-half-month high above the 145 yen line in Tokyo on Friday after fewer-than-expected U.S. jobless claims fueled speculation about prolonged interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Tokyo stocks were weak throughout the day amid caution on the last trading day of the quarter, with investors also awaiting key U.S. inflation data due out later in the day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 45.10 points, or 0.14 percent, from Thursday at 33,189.04. The broader Topix index finished 7.65 points, or 0.33 percent, lower at 2,288.60.

Decliners ...