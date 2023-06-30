EU to lift post-Fukushima import restrictions on Japan food products

Newsfrom Japan

The European Union is poised to lift its remaining import restrictions on Japanese food products imposed in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster, a diplomatic source said Thursday.

An announcement is expected possibly at the end of July, paving the way for the removal of a requirement for radiation test certificates for seafood and mushrooms from 10 prefectures, including Fukushima.

Japanese farm minister Tetsuro Nomura said Friday in Tokyo that he is “aware that there are positive moves” on the issue and will meet with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowsk...