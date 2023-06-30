Football: Gamba midfielder Yamamoto joining Sint-Truiden on loan

Newsfrom Japan

Gamba Osaka midfielder and Paris Olympic hopeful Rihito Yamamoto is joining Belgian side Sint-Truiden on a season-long loan, the J-League first-division club said Friday. The 21-year-old Tokyo Verdy youth product played 104 games for the J2 side before joining Gamba last July, so far playing 11 games in the J1. At Sint-Truiden, Yamamoto will join a Japanese contingent that includes former Leicester forward Shinji Okazaki and new midfielder Ryotaro Ito, who starred for promoted Albirex Niigata in the J1 this term. Sint-Truden will be managed by former Vissel Kobe manager Thorsten Fink in the ne...