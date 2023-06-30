Football: Iniesta set for farewell appearance for Vissel

Newsfrom Japan

Andres Iniesta expressed his desire to repay the fans with a good showing on the pitch Saturday, with the Spanish great set for match action in his final appearance for Vissel Kobe in the J-League first division at home to Consadole Sapporo.

The 39-year-old former Barcelona star and 2010 World Cup winner has played only 38 minutes over three J1 games this term for in-form Kobe. But manager Takayuki Yoshida said Friday that Iniesta will see action in his final game at Noevir Stadium, whether as a starter or off the bench.

“I’m grateful for the love and respect the fans have shown me. I want to ...