Football: Avispa battle past Cerezo to stop 4-game losing run

Sports

Lukian scored the first-half winner as Avispa Fukuoka edged Cerezo Osaka 1-0 away for their first win in eight games in the J-League first division Friday, ending their four-game losing run.

Takeshi Kanamori’s left-wing cross was powered home by the Brazilian forward’s towering header in the 22nd minute at Yodoko Sakura Stadium as Avispa, who had made a bright start to the season, held on to claim their first win since May 3.

Shinji Kagawa-captained Cerezo dominated the second half, and defender Ryosuke Shindo had several attempts from inside the box but failed to unlock the visitors’ defense....

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer