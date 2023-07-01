Apple becomes 1st company to close with $3 tril. market cap: reports

Newsfrom Japan

Apple Inc.'s market value topped $3 trillion at the end of stock trading Friday in New York, with U.S. media reporting that the California-based IT giant has become the world’s first listed company to close with a market cap at the level.

Investors sought its shares amid solid sales of iPhones and laptop products as well as high expectations for Vision Pro following the unveiling of the company’s first augmented-reality headset in early June.

Apple’s stock price, which has climbed some 50 percent since the beginning of this year, rose 2 percent Friday alone from the previous day at the New Yor...