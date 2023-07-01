China’s revised anti-espionage law takes effect amid business worries

Newsfrom Japan

China’s revised counterespionage law took effect Saturday, broadening the scope of what constitutes spying activities to safeguard national security, with expatriates and foreign businesses worried about its arbitrary enforcement in the country.

The amended law, which was originally adopted in 2014 to guard state secrets, makes it possible for Chinese authorities to crack down on stealing and disseminating “documents, data, materials and items related to national security and interests.”

The revised legislation, which was endorsed at the country’s parliament in April, newly covers cyberattacks...