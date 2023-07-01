Football: Nadeshiko Japan manager Ikeda relishing World Cup challenge

Newsfrom Japan

Nadeshiko Japan manager Futoshi Ikeda is confident his team is on the right track as they began their training camp this week for the Women's World Cup, kicking off July 20 in Australia and New Zealand. While the omission of 2011 World Cup-winning forward Mana Iwabuchi dominated the headlines following last month's squad announcement, the 52-year-old manager expressed full faith in his chosen players as they prepare for their last warm-up match against Panama in Sendai on July 14. "Deciding on the 23 players was another step in our preparation," Ikeda, whose side face Zambia, Costa Rica and Sp...