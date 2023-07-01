Baseball: Ohtani 1st Japanese with 15 homers in month

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani blasted his 30th home run, making him the first Japanese MLB player with 15 in a single month, in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. With the Angels trailing 5-0, Ohtani led off the sixth inning at Angel Stadium with a 493-foot (150-meter) home run, the longest hit in MLB this season, according to MLB.com. Ohtani has now hit 30 or more homers in each of the past three seasons. Ohtani went 1-for-2 with two walks. He walked and scored the Angels' other run. The Boston Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida hit his ninth home run in a 5-0 win ove...