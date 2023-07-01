Basketball: Lakers retain Hachimura, Watanabe joining Suns: reports

Newsfrom Japan

Restricted free agent Rui Hachimura has agreed to re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers on a three-year, $51 million deal, ESPN reported Friday. Fellow Japanese national team forward and free agent Yuta Watanabe, meanwhile, agreed to terms with the Phoenix Suns after leaving the Brooklyn Nets, the Associated Press said. Hachimura on Tuesday announced he is not participating in the Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 men's basketball World Cup with Japan to focus on his upcoming fifth NBA season. The 25-year-old averaged 11.2 points per game during this past regular season playing for the Washington Wizards and ...