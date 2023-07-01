Heavy rain lashes western Japan, leaving 1 dead, 2 missing

Newsfrom Japan

Heavy rain pounded parts of western Japan and the southwestern Kyushu region on Saturday, with record-breaking hourly precipitation reported in several locations, causing one fatality and leaving two others missing, local authorities and the weather agency said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued warnings for mudslides, flooding in low-lying areas, and river overflow, as heavy rainfall is forecasted to persist across regions from western to eastern Japan due to the seasonal rain front.

In Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, a man found inside a washed-away car was confirmed dead, while a ...