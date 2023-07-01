Baseball: Ito outduels Sugano to lead Tigers past Giants

Sports

Masashi Ito won a pitchers’ duel with Yomiuri Giants ace Tomoyuki Sugano Saturday to lead the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers to a 3-0 victory.

Ito (3-2) threw seven scoreless innings and left with a 1-0 lead thanks to Yusuke Oyama’s 10th home run off Sugano (1-2) in the fourth inning.

“I thought going in it was going to be a low-scoring game, and I’m glad we could win,” Ito said. “The home run gave me a boost.”

Sugano, pitching in just his third game of the season, also went seven innings but was stuck with the tough loss as Hanshin relievers Yuta Iwasada and Suguru Iwazaki each retired...

Kyodo News

