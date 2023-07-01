Football: Tearful Iniesta shares love with fans in J-League sendoff

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

An emotional Andres Iniesta spoke of the “love and respect” he received in Japan after playing his final match for J-League first-division side Vissel Kobe on Saturday.

Fans remained packed inside Kobe’s Noevir Stadium after the 1-1 draw with Consadole Sapporo to send off the 39-year-old former Spain and Barcelona great.

Flanked by his wife and children, Iniesta wiped away tears as he was serenaded from the stands by supporters waving his No. 8 jersey and banners bearing his likeness.

“When I came to Vissel five years ago, it was impossible to imagine how beautiful and moving this journey was ...

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer