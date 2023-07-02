Baseball: Yoshida gets 2 hits, RBI before injury scare

Newsfrom Japan

Boston Red Sox rookie outfielder Masataka Yoshida had an RBI single among his two hits before an injury scare in a 7-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Yoshida was hit just below the right knee by a fastball traveling 102 miles per hour from Nate Pearson in the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. His X-rays came back negative, with the Red Sox calling his injury a right lower leg contusion.

The two-time batting champion in Japan’s Pacific League was pulled for a pinch-hitter in the ninth and finished the game 2-for-3.

Yoshida had a base hit off compatriot Yusei Kikuchi in the secon...