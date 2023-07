Main events scheduled for Monday, July 3

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Monday, July 3:

-- Bank of Japan to release June Tankan business sentiment survey at 8:50 a.m.

-- Average land price in Japan for 2023 to be released by National Tax Agency 11 a.m.

-- New motor vehicle sales figure for June and first half to be released by Japan Automobile Dealers Association at 2 p.m.

-- Supreme Court to hand down ruling of appeal by Takashi Uemura, sentenced to death over involvement in deaths of three men.