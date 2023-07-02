Ex-U.S. security adviser concerned over Japan app market expansion

Newsfrom Japan

A former top U.S. national security official has voiced concern over the Japanese government's plan to require major app store operators such as Apple Inc. and Google LLC to allow users to download apps outside of their selling platforms. "There's no question that the Chinese Communist Party is going to take advantage" of any new law permitting apps from unvetted third-party sources, said Robert O'Brien, who was national security adviser from September 2019 to January 2021 for then-President Donald Trump, in a recent interview with Kyodo News. While recognizing the need to encourage fair indus...