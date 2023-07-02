Basketball: China snaps Japan’s title streak at FIBA Women’s Asia Cup

Newsfrom Japan

China denied Japan a sixth straight FIBA Women’s Asia Cup title on Sunday, grinding out a 73-71 win in a final that went down to the wire at Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre.

Center Han Xu led China with 26 points and 10 rebounds, while forward Maki Takada contributed a team-high 17 points for Japan.

With Japan trailing 66-60 and just over two minutes left to play, guard Saki Hayashi brought the defending champions level by converting a three-point play quickly followed by a three-pointer.

The 205-centimeter Han answered with a clutch layup from an inbounds play with 1:05 left, giving China a...