Football: Dominant Marinos increase J1 lead with 4-1 win over Shonan
Newsfrom JapanSports
Anderson Lopes scored a goal in each half to help Yokohama F Marinos tighten their grip on first place with a dominant 4-1 victory over struggling Shonan Bellmare in the J-League top flight Sunday.
The defending champions logged their sixth straight win to move up to 42 points, four points clear of second-place Nagoya Grampus, while Lopes took his J1-best tally to 15 goals with his sixth brace of the season.
Last-place Shonan, meanwhile, extended their losing streak to four games and remain without a win in their past 13 outings.
After Ken Matsubara opened the scoring from long range, Lopes ma...