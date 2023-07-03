URGENT: Yellen to visit Beijing from Thurs. for talks with senior officials
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will make a four-day visit to Beijing from Thursday for meetings with senior Chinese officials, the Treasury Department said Sunday.
Yellen’s meetings will take place as the United States and China seek to increase high-level communication, despite disagreements on a host of political and economic issues, and about two weeks after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Beijing.