Tokyo stocks open higher on cooling U.S. inflation data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday, tracking a surge on Wall Street late last week after U.S. personal consumption data for May indicated inflation is cooling.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 409.82 points, or 1.23 percent, from Friday to 33,598.86. The broader Topix index was up 24.68 points, or 1.08 percent, at 2,313.28.

Gainers included machinery, electrical appliance and metal product issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 144.39-40 yen compared with 144.26-36 yen in New York and 144.84-86 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday.

The euro was quoted at ...