Tokyo stocks rise on firm BOJ Tankan, cooling U.S. inflation data

Tokyo stocks rose sharply Monday morning, with sentiment boosted by better-than-expected results from the Bank of Japan's Tankan business survey and a rally on Wall Street late last week after U.S. data indicated inflation is cooling. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 515.69 points, or 1.55 percent, from Friday to 33,704.73. The broader Topix index was up 29.07 points, or 1.27 percent, at 2,317.67. All sectors gained, led by machinery, marine transportation and electric appliance issues.