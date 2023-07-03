Square watermelon shipments begin in Western Japan city

Newsfrom Japan

A western Japan city known for its ornamental square watermelons began this year’s shipments on Monday, with each fruit priced at about 10,000 yen ($70).

A total of eight growers plan to deliver around 300 cubic watermelons from Zentsuji, Kagawa Prefecture through mid-July. Harvested while still unripe, the melons are not suitable for eating and are generally purchased as ornaments.

The city began production about 50 years ago in an attempt to raise its profile, with the watermelons shaped into about 18-centimeter cubes by being grown in a square container once they reach a certain size.

