Football: Urawa to sign forward Abe from Barcelona B

Urawa Reds have agreed to sign Barcelona B forward Hiroki Abe, the J-League first-division club announced Monday.

The 24-year-old left Kashima Antlers for Spain in the summer of 2019 but injuries have curtailed his progress, including one to his right hamstring tendon that led to surgery in 2020.

Abe scored four goals in 49 J1 games during his two-and-a-half seasons at Kashima and he also has three caps for Japan.

“I’ll devote myself to fitting into the team as fast as I can and do my part to help win a title,” Abe said in a Urawa statement.