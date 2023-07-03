Tokyo stocks renew 33-yr highs on BOJ Tankan, U.S. inflation data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks closed at new 33-year highs Monday, lifted sharply by favorable results from the Bank of Japan’s Tankan business survey and U.S. data released late last week that indicated inflation is cooling.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 564.29 points, or 1.70 percent, from Friday at 33,753.33, its highest close since March 9, 1990, when Japan was experiencing an asset price bubble.

The broader Topix index finished 32.21 points, or 1.41 percent, higher at 2,320.81, its highest close since July 23, 1990.

All sectors were up, led by machinery, electric appliance and marine transpor...