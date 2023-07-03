Japan business delegation visits China, Okinawa gov. among members

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese business delegation led by former House of Representatives speaker Yohei Kono began a four-day visit to China on Monday, with Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki among the group's 80-some members. Members of the Japanese Association for the Promotion of International Trade mission, sent to China for the first time since April 2019, are expected to hold talks with senior Chinese officials during their stay. The dispatch of the delegation is aimed at helping stabilize bilateral relations that remain strained over China's detention of a Japanese businessman in March and Japan's plan to shortly b...