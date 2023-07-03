Japan FY 2022 tax revenue hits record, surplus for defense buildup

Politics Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Japan had a record tax revenue of 71.14 trillion yen ($491 billion) for fiscal 2022 through March, along with a bigger-than-estimated surplus, part of which will be used to cover a substantial boost to defense spending in the coming years, according to government data released on Monday.

Japan’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and rising prices for everyday goods raised consumption tax revenues, while robust earnings, due in part to a weaker yen that benefited exporters, led to higher corporate tax payments.

It is the first time that Japan’s tax revenue has topped the 70 trillion ...

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News