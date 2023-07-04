CORRECTED: Baseball: Ohtani, leading in HR, named June's AL Player of the Month

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani has been named American League Player of the Month for June as he continues to pace the majors in home runs, Major League Baseball said Monday. Ohtani, who hit .394 with 15 home runs and 29 RBIs as a designated hitter in 27 games last month, became the first MLB player from Japan to receive the award three times, surpassing Yu Darvish, Hideo Nomo and Hideki Irabu, each a two-time pitcher of the month. The 28-year-old also made five starts on the mound in June, marking two wins and two losses. For the third straight year, he has been selected as an ...