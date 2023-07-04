Tokyo stocks fall in morning as gains locked in after 33-yr highs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Tuesday morning as investors locked in gains on manufacturer and other issues a day after both the Nikkei and Topix indexes closed at 33-year highs.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 306.55 points, or 0.91 percent, from Monday to 33,446.78. The broader Topix index was down 13.60 points, or 0.59 percent, at 2,307.21.

Decliners were led by pharmaceutical, rubber product and wholesale trade issues.