Tennis: Recuperating Nishioka exits Wimbledon in 1st round

Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka went out in the men’s singles first round at Wimbledon on Monday, falling in straight sets to underdog Daniel Galan of Colombia.

Nishioka, 27th in the ATP rankings and 24th seed at the third Grand Slam of the year, barely made the tournament after hurting his left groin at the French Open and lost 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 against his 85th-ranked opponent.

“I couldn’t envision myself managing a win,” Nishioka said. “I played a match after only five days of practice (on a grass court), so I believe I performed better than expected. The opposition had lots of luck, too.”

After rea...