China to curb exports of raw materials used for chip production

Newsfrom Japan

China has said it will impose export controls next month on items related to two rare earth metals used for chip production to “safeguard national security,” in apparent retaliation for U.S. semiconductor export restrictions imposed on China.

China’s Commerce Ministry said Monday that the export of items related to gallium and germanium will require its approval from Aug. 1. The new measures are based on a law that took effect in December 2020, prohibiting the export of state-of-the-art technologies and products that could be diverted to military use from the country.

Semiconductor producers, ...