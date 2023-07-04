Tokyo stocks fall as blue chips take beating amid cautious trading

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks closed lower Tuesday, with investors locking in gains on blue-chip issues a day after both the Nikkei and Topix indexes closed at 33-year highs, as caution prevailed amid a lack of fresh trading cues.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 330.81 points, or 0.98 percent, from Monday at 33,422.52. The broader Topix index finished 14.44 points, or 0.62 percent, lower at 2,306.37.

Decliners were led by pharmaceutical, pulp and paper, and rubber product issues.