URGENT: Japan PM vows sincere response to IAEA Fukushima water release report

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday told the chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency that Japan will “sincerely” respond to the organization’s review of the country’s plan to release treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.

During their meeting in Tokyo, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi called the review he submitted to Kishida “dedicated, scientific” and “impartial,” saying its results “have all the elements” for Japan to make a decision on “the next phase.”