URGENT: Fukushima water release consistent with int’l safety standards: IAEA

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Tuesday it has concluded that Japan’s plan to release treated radioactive water stored at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea aligns with international safety standards.

In a report submitted by IAEA chief Rafael Grossi to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, the IAEA also said that discharging the treated water would have “a negligible radiological impact on people and the environment.”