China urges Japan to stop ocean discharge of Fukushima treated water

Newsfrom Japan

China renewed its request on Tuesday for Japan to halt a planned discharge of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean, questioning Tokyo's claim that it is the safest and most reliable option. During a press conference just before the International Atomic Energy Agency unveiled its safety review of the plan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said, "We urge Japan to be responsible to humanity and our posterity, stop the ocean discharge plan and study other options." She also expressed doubt that the IAEA report will serve as j...