Football: Yokohama FC forward Ogawa joins NEC initially on loan

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama FC forward Koki Ogawa has joined NEC Nijmegen in the Dutch Eredivisie on a season-long loan, the J-League first-division club said Tuesday. NEC said they have the option to buy the 25-year-old permanently at the end of the next campaign starting in August. "I'm determined to develop and become one of the best players to represent Japan," Ogawa, who scored six goals in the J1 this season, said through Yokohama FC. Ogawa made his professional debut with Jubilo Iwata in 2016 and was the J2's top scorer last season with 26 goals as Yokohama FC won promotion.