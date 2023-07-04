Japan, EU bolster cooperation over semiconductor supply

Japan and the European Union on Tuesday further strengthened cooperation over securing a stable supply of semiconductors, aiming to shield themselves from the fallout of the intensifying U.S.-China technology war. Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton signed a memorandum of understanding that prioritizes developing a mechanism for information sharing to prevent potential supply shortages of chips. The document signed at their meeting in Tokyo also focuses on exchanging information on government subsidies f...
Kyodo News

