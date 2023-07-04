Football: Furuhashi signs new 4-year deal with Celtic

Newsfrom Japan

Japan striker Kyogo Furuhashi, the 2022-23 Scottish Premiership Player of the Year and top goal scorer, has signed a new four-year deal with Celtic, the Treble-winning football club said Tuesday. He scored 54 goals in 83 matches over two years with Celtic after joining from Vissel Kobe of the J-League in 2021. Furuhashi was left out of Japan's squad for last year's World Cup in Qatar, but the 28-year-old returned to the national team for two friendly matches in June, scoring a goal against El Salvador.