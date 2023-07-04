Baseball: Tongu homers twice, gets 6 RBIs as Orix regains PL lead

Newsfrom Japan

Yuma Tongu homered twice, the first a grand slam, to drive in six runs as the Orix Buffaloes beat the Rakuten Eagles 9-7 on Tuesday.

The win, coupled with the SoftBank Hawks’ 10-3 loss to the Nippon Ham Fighters, moved the Buffaloes back into first place in the Pacific League.

The Buffaloes jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning at Tokyo Dome as Tongu followed a no-out, bases-loaded walk to Leandro Cedeno with his first career grand slam.

Tongu went deep again off former New York Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka (4-5) in the fourth for a two-run shot, making it a 9-2 ballg...