Fishermen concerned over IAEA saying Fukushima water release is safe

Local fishermen expressed their concern on Tuesday over the implications of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s affirmation that Japan’s plan to release treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea is safe.

“I’m extremely worried as I don’t know to what extent the release of the treated water will affect my work and livelihood,” said Eitatsu Kikuchi, a fisherman preparing his boat in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture.

Kikuchi, 30, added, “No matter how much we try, we cannot prevent the Fukushima brand from being tarnished.”

