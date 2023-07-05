Tokyo stocks open lower after weak European markets

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday as the downward momentum continued following the weak performance of European markets overnight.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 316.46 points, or 0.95 percent, from Tuesday to 33,106.06. The broader Topix index was down 13.24 points, or 0.57 percent, at 2,293.13.

Decliners included precision instrument, pulp and paper, and warehousing and harbor transportation service issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 144.40-41 yen compared with 144.35-45 yen in London at 4 p.m. and 144.49-51 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesda...