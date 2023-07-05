Tokyo stocks fall in morning as gains locked in, Fast Retailing dives

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks dropped Wednesday morning as investors locked in gains amid a lack of fresh trading cues, with the benchmark Nikkei also dragged down by heavyweight Fast Retailing.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 119.52 points, or 0.36 percent, from Tuesday to 33,303.00. The broader Topix index was down 1.78 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,304.59.

Decliners were led by precision instrument, land transportation and retail shares.