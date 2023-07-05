Basketball: Suns sign Japanese forward Watanabe

Newsfrom Japan

The Phoenix Suns have signed Japanese forward Yuta Watanabe, the team announced Tuesday.

The 28-year-old three-point specialist will enter his sixth NBA season with his fourth team.

“Yuta has proven to be one of the best three-point shooters in the league and has the size and ability to defend multiple positions,” Suns General Manager James Jones said in a press release.

Watanabe averaged 5.6 points per game last season playing 58 games for the Brooklyn Nets and making a career-high 44.4 percent of his three-point attempts.