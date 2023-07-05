Tokyo stocks fall in cautious trading ahead of U.S. economic data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Wednesday as caution prevailed ahead of key U.S. economic data due out later this week, but the downside was limited as investors bought on dips amid optimism toward Japanese equities.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 83.82 points, or 0.25 percent, from Tuesday at 33,338.70. The broader Topix index finished 0.34 point, or 0.01 percent, lower at 2,306.03.

Decliners were led by precision instrument, land transportation and bank shares.