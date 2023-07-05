Japan delegation meets with China Premier Li to stabilize ties

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese delegation led by former House of Representatives speaker Yohei Kono met Wednesday with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing, with their talks aimed at helping stabilize bilateral relations, which remain precarious. The meeting between Li and the group of some 80 members including Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki comes as bilateral ties have been strained over China's detention of a Japanese businessman in March and Tokyo's plan to shortly begin releasing treated radioactive water into the sea from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant. The Japanese Association for the Promotion of Int...