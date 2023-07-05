China to beef up seafood import checks if Fukushima water is released

Newsfrom Japan

China said Wednesday it will strengthen inspections of imported seafood to ensure public health and food safety if Japan discharges treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a press conference the Chinese public has “expressed severe concern” about the planned ocean discharge of the water and Beijing will “strengthen monitoring of the marine environment” as well as quarantining seafood imports.

The International Atomic Energy Agency released Tuesday its safety review of the envisioned water d...