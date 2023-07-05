SBI, Taiwan’s PSMC to jointly build chip factory in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese financial group SBI Holdings Inc. said Wednesday it will set up a joint venture with Taiwanese semiconductor maker Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. to build a chip factory in Japan, in a move to bolster the country’s efforts to revive the industry.

The two companies have agreed to set up a preparatory company for the project, with an eye to seeking government subsidies, SBI said. The amount of investment, the timing of construction and the plant’s location are still to be decided.

The new plant will produce chips used for cars and other industrial equipment, in the belief d...