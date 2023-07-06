Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. losses, global economy concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday, tracking an overnight fall on Wall Street, after hawkish minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s June policy meeting and weak services sector data in China raised concerns about the global economy.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 443.39 points, or 1.33 percent, from Wednesday to 32,895.31. The broader Topix index was down 20.46 points, or 0.89 percent, at 2,285.57.

Decliners included machinery, electric appliance and nonferrous metal shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 144.46-51 yen compared with 144.61-71 y...