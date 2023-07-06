Main events scheduled for Friday, July 7

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Friday, July 7:

-- Group of Seven industrialized nations to hold three-day ministerial meeting on sustainable urban development in Kagawa Prefecture.

-- Group of Seven justice ministers’ meeting to be held in Tokyo.

-- Average household spending data for May to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at 8:30 a.m.

-- Composite indexes of economic indicators for May to be released by Cabinet Office at 2 p.m.